EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B. Goes After Tasha K. AGAIN Over New Claims Rapper Has HPV

(AllHipHop News)
Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B. is still at war with a popular blogger who she claims cannot keep the Bronx rapper’s name out of her mouth.
Cardi has been at war with Tasha K., over some salacious comments she made on her YouTube channel unWinewithTashaK in videos accusing Cardi B of being a prostitute and having h#####.
In Cardi’s original lawsuit, which was filed in April of 2019, the rapper claims Tasha K. posted over a dozen videos defaming her with the unfounded allegations.
Tasha K. responded in kind with her own $1 million lawsuit, claiming Cardi B’s fans came at her with gang-related threats, which caused anxiety, stress, insomnia, and depression.
Their legal war continues a few weeks ago, as Cardi filed an amended complaint claiming Tasha K. is still spreading lies to ruin her reputation.
The rapper says that on September 18th, 2020 Tasha K. posted comments reiterating her belief that Cardi was nothing but a prostitute who was sleeping around on her husband Offset, and worse, that she had HPV.
In another video titled “Cardi BABY girl. I MEAN baby Bird!” published on September 21st, 2020, Tasha K. supposedly admitted her stories about Cardi were false but she published them anyway.
“You know what’s funny, I make up stories out of thin air, Tasha just makes up stories,” Tasha K. admitted according to the lawsuit. “I knew the s### was fake….I knew they was m############ fake…I still made that s### go m############ okay.”
Cardi B’s lawyer Lisa Moore said Tasha K.’s “defamatory statements have caused embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress” and have damaged her profession and industry, including but not limited to among her fans and with prospective business relations.”
Cardi B is asking for at least $75,000 in damages for slander, libel, invasion of privacy (no pun intended), and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Cardi also wants all of Tasha’s profits from the videos, and an order preventing Tasha K. from publishing any statements claiming the rapper has or had h##### or HPV, uses or has used cocaine; that she was engaged in a “debasing act with a beer bottle;” that she has been unfaithful to Offset, or that she was or is a prostitute.
Cardi is also asking the judge to make Tasha K. pay for her attorney fees and a full retraction of her comments.