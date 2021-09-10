Cardi B $5 Million Trial Against Tattooed Guy Whose Life Was “Ruined” Slated For October

Cardi B will finally face the man who says she ruined his life due to the cover art on her debut mixtape!

Cardi B will finally face off against a disgruntled man in October, over claims the superstar rapper ruined his life!

Kevin Michael Brophy Jr. says he endured mental anguish after being humiliated by the cover of Cardi’s debut mixtape “Gangsta B#### Music Vol. 1.”

The outrageous cover shows Cardi tossing back a 40 ounce of beer, while a man is snuggled comfortably betwixt her wide open legs – presumably giving her head.

Brophy insists his back tattoo of a snake and a tiger was stolen and superimposed on the man pleasuring Cardi on the cover, without his consent.

Brophy sued Cardi B in October of 2017. Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, blasted the lawsuit during a deposition as a money grab from a disgruntled guy who works at a “surf shop.”

“It’s ridiculous. It’s wasting my time. It’s wasting my money. Like, I could really be with my kid right now. Like, I’m really upset because I really have to be with my kid…All because of some bulls##t, trying to get money, and then $5,000,000. Are you f##king kidding me?” Cardi said.

In addition to asking for at least $5 million, Brophy believes he is entitled to a piece of everything Cardi has earned since the release of “Gangsta B#### Music Vol. 1,” which helped thrust her career into the stratosphere.

Both parties went to the settlement table in August of 2020, in March of 2021, and once again last month, on August 20, 2021.

Cardi’s legal team could not reach a resolution with Brophy and his camp during the August 20 settlement conference, which lasted nearly five hours.

Judge Cormac J. Carney appears to have had enough of the legal warfare.

Judge Carney said various criminal cases that were set for trial have been resolved or continued, so he decisively set a date for a jury trial to settle the battle.

A pre-trial conference will take place on October 8, while the trial between Cardi B and Michael Brophy Jr. will pop off starting on October 26, 2021, and 8:30 a.m.