Cardi B Teases Pivot To Spanish-Language Music While Fans Wait On Sophomore LP

Cardi B told fans she intends to release a Spanish-language album after she finally drops the follow-up to 2017’s “Invasion of Privacy.”

Cardi B hasn’t announced a title or release date for her sophomore album, but she’s already plotting a follow-up project. The Atlantic Records artist polled fans to gauge their interest in a Spanish-language album and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

“Y’all want a Spanish album from me?” she asked fans via Instagram Stories.

More than 380,000 fans voted “yes” in the poll. The results inspired Cardi B to move forward with a Spanish-language album.

“OK AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM!!” she wrote.

Cardi B hasn’t released an album since her 2017 debut Invasion of Privacy, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She has stayed busy with singles and features, including the Spanish-language song “Put Em in the Fridge” with Peso Pluma.

The Peso Puma collaboration dropped weeks after Cardi B’s beef with BIA escalated. The Grammy-winning rapper accused BIA of spreading cheating rumors.

“So you was going around telling people that is close to my n##### that I’m f###### on n#####,” Cardi B said. “I thought that it was somebody trying to be messy, trying to start some s### between me and you. But now that I see the fake diss record that you trying to put out, that was you all along.”

The hitmaker threatened to sue BIA, who dropped a diss track titled “SUE MEEE?” BIA released her song in response to Cardi B’s subliminal diss on the “Wanna Be” remix with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.

“I’ma sue you and you got to come with receipts,” Cardi B warned BIA on social media. “And not social media receipts, court receipts. I will get every little f###### red penny that you ever f###### make b####. Every money that you make off your publishing. So find something safe to do.”

Listen to BIA’s “SUE MEEE?” below.