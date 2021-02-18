Cardi B. Ties Drake With Consecutive #1 Hip-Hop Songs

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B has made history on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart in America by becoming the first female to score consecutive number one debuts.
Her new track, “Up,” follows “WAP” straight to the top of the countdown.
Only Drake has managed the feat with a feature spot on Rihanna’s Work and his own single, “Summer Sixteen,” in 2016.
Cardi also becomes the first female rap star to debut a track in the Billboard Hot 100 top five since Lauryn Hill took “Doo W## (That Thing)” to the top of the charts in 1998. Up rocketed to number two on the new countdown.