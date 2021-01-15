Cardi B To Transform Into A Grandma In Upcoming Comedy “Assisted Living” 

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Cardi B is bringing her larger than life personality to the big screen in her first feature film role.
According to Variety, Cardi B has been tapped to star in the comedy “Assisted Living.”
Cardi will star as a small-time crook named Amber, who goes on the lam after a botched robbery. With nowhere to hide, Amber is forced to disguise herself as an old woman.
Amber ends up taking refuge in her grandmother’s nursing home to avoid being apprehended by the cops, as well as a gang hunting her in the movie, which is being described as a raucous comedy.
So far, a release date has not been announced for “Assisted Living,” which is currently in production.
Cardi debuted her acting skills in the 2019 drama “Hustlers” opposite Jennifer Lopez, but “Assisted Living” will be the first flick in which she is featured in the starring role.
The Bardi Gang can expect to see more of their idol on the big screen – she also has a role in the upcoming “Fast & Furious” installment “F9” which is due out in May of 2021.