Cardi B Traumatized, Sick Of Police Brutality After Seeing Video Of 13-Year-Old Being Shot

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B is “so tired” of police brutality.
The rapper took to Twitter after footage emerged of a 13-year-old Adam Toledo being shot dead by a police officer in Chicago, with Cardi describing the incident as “sad and disgusting.”
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “That video of that 13-year-old falling on his a## after getting shot by a cop is so sick, sad, and disgusting. I’m so tired of police brutality & entitlement. We are sooo tired of it. When will it end? like this s### is becoming too much. It’s truly traumatizing.”
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 15, 2021
The “WAP” hitmaker made the remarks shortly after she slammed Republicans for ignoring police brutality.
She recently said on Twitter: “Ya been real quit. Twitter Blue check Republicans are a f###### joke. I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities, athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA!”