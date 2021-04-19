Cardi B Traumatized, Sick Of Police Brutality After Seeing Video Of 13-Year-Old Being Shot

April 19, 2021

Cardi B had some strong words for the cops after the shocking video of Adam Toledo went public.

Cardi B is “so tired” of police brutality.

The rapper took to Twitter after footage emerged of a 13-year-old Adam Toledo being shot dead by a police officer in Chicago, with Cardi describing the incident as “sad and disgusting.”



She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “That video of that 13-year-old falling on his a## after getting shot by a cop is so sick, sad, and disgusting. I’m so tired of police brutality & entitlement. We are sooo tired of it. When will it end? like this s### is becoming too much. It’s truly traumatizing.”

The “WAP” hitmaker made the remarks shortly after she slammed Republicans for ignoring police brutality.

She recently said on Twitter: “Ya been real quit. Twitter Blue check Republicans are a f###### joke. I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities, athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA!”

