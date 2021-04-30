Cardi B Trends Online Following Release of DJ Khaled’s “Big Paper” Song

Check out some of the reactions to the Bardi Gang leader’s latest track.

Once again DJ Khaled recruited a stacked lineup of guests for his 12th studio LP Khaled Khaled which dropped today (April 30). With a “who’s who” array of talent on the project, Cardi B’s contribution with “Big Paper” has generated the most chatter on Twitter.

Cardi became one of the top trending topics on the social media platform after Khaled Khaled dropped on Friday morning. Most of the online reactions to her latest track were positive.

One Twitter user questioned who wrote Cardi’s lyrics on the record while suggesting the flow sounded new. She replied, “ME!!! It’s actually not. ‘Red Barz’ and ‘Hectic’ exist. [three faces with tears of joy emojis]. I can go New York when I want [to].”

ME !!! It’s actually not Red Barz and Hectic exist 😂😂😂I can go New York when I want too https://t.co/4ShMWYuaTP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 30, 2021

“Big Paper” is Cardi B’s first solo release since “Up” arrived in February. That single went onto become the Grammy winner’s record-extending fifth #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, the most all-time for a female rapper.

According to Khaled, “Big Paper” made the Khaled Khaled tracklist at the last minute. The music business executive/media personality posted a video on Thursday afternoon announcing the “Cardi B vocals is in.”

CARDI B VOCALS IS IN!!

101%%%

JAMIE UPDATE THE TRACKLIST NOW!!!!#KHALEDKHALED TONIGHT MIDNIGHT!!! IMA GIVE U A LIGHT SHOW 🌞@iamcardib !!!!!!! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records

UPDATED TRACK LISTING!!!!!!!!! Next post !!!!! pic.twitter.com/LVfif3knv2 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 29, 2021

Khaled Khaled also features Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, H.E.R., Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Roddy Ricch, Drake, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy, Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, and more.

Plus, Hip Hop legends Jay-Z and Nas reunited for “Sorry Not Sorry” along with singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy. A music video for the collaboration hit YouTube this morning. It is the only official visual from DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album so far.

BAD OR GOOD MEANS CARDI THIS CARDI THAT MAKE ME MORE FAMOUS! https://t.co/lI6hxpFVOh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 30, 2021

The Cardi track is hard lol — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) April 30, 2021

Wait a damn minute… this is Cardi B snapping like this?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Fr1R6apoV — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) April 30, 2021

Cardi had the best song on the album — Prince Piérre (@PrinceCharmingP) April 30, 2021

Big Paper!! Let's go CARDI!!!! @iamcardib — S H O G U N (@ichibandon) April 30, 2021

Cardi B Big Paper giving me pull up vibes! 💕 Took the wig off and braided back my hair mixtape Cardi like I ain’t a millionaire… 🗣 💯🎶 pic.twitter.com/YO1aboBpvl — Truth B Told 🎶📝🖤 (@BarzFan) April 30, 2021

Cardi B on Big Paper pic.twitter.com/ezrTaVWuqh — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) April 30, 2021

dj khaled dedicated an entire additional rollout all bc Cardi vocals came in. That’s what happens when you’re the MAIN TOP RAPPER💯 pic.twitter.com/VMYB5UESlP — Skuba (@SkubaGenez) April 29, 2021

Cardi B track was the hardest song on the album outside of Jay and Nas…She gave BARS…Y’all n##### gotta rap now — THE KING OF NOTHING (@2gunshooter) April 30, 2021

Cardi slidin hard on Big Paper talkin that talkin, poppin her s###: 🔥🔥🔥 Me: pic.twitter.com/9Wi9ZDqtgq — antihero (@BrianSapph) April 30, 2021

Now if Cardi do more of that…. she not only gonna gain a new fan… she very well may lose a few enemies. Best Female Rapper in the game at the moment, it’s not even close. She’s miles above the others at the moment. — ATK ♠️ (@kingkulture21) April 30, 2021

Okay Cardi B talk yo s### then sheesh pic.twitter.com/4OBUyGjwL4 — . (@ThaGoldenJet) April 30, 2021

CARDI WENT HARD ON BIG PAPER 🔥 🔥 🔥 — BIG PAPER stan 💎👑 (@DeadingRacists) April 30, 2021

Cardi B caught a literal body with this one right here 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fyqddcwUvt — Skii ⛷® (@skistylez) April 30, 2021

Khaled got Cardi back in her rap bag on some mixtape Cardi s###🔥🔥🔥🔥 This the Cardi I f### wit — 🦈D E E Z Y🦈 (@4EverDeezy) April 30, 2021

I get big paper so I deal wit big haters. GOT IT OUT THE MUD they ain’t do me NO FAVORS. OKAY CARDI pic.twitter.com/hICRKYkFpy — IG Drebaexo (@Drebae_) April 30, 2021

Ok Cardi slide on BIG PAPER!! pic.twitter.com/AmOjmGFYpe — David's Tale (@Just_ASmartAss) April 30, 2021