Cardi B Trends Online Following Release of DJ Khaled’s “Big Paper” Song

By: Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)Category: News

Check out some of the reactions to the Bardi Gang leader’s latest track.

Once again DJ Khaled recruited a stacked lineup of guests for his 12th studio LP Khaled Khaled which dropped today (April 30). With a “who’s who” array of talent on the project, Cardi B’s contribution with “Big Paper” has generated the most chatter on Twitter.

Cardi became one of the top trending topics on the social media platform after Khaled Khaled dropped on Friday morning. Most of the online reactions to her latest track were positive.

One Twitter user questioned who wrote Cardi’s lyrics on the record while suggesting the flow sounded new. She replied, “ME!!! It’s actually not. ‘Red Barz’ and ‘Hectic’ exist. [three faces with tears of joy emojis]. I can go New York when I want [to].”

“Big Paper” is Cardi B’s first solo release since “Up” arrived in February. That single went onto become the Grammy winner’s record-extending fifth #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, the most all-time for a female rapper.

According to Khaled, “Big Paper” made the Khaled Khaled tracklist at the last minute. The music business executive/media personality posted a video on Thursday afternoon announcing the “Cardi B vocals is in.”

Khaled Khaled also features Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, H.E.R., Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Roddy Ricch, Drake, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Puff Daddy,  Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, and more.

Plus, Hip Hop legends Jay-Z and Nas reunited for “Sorry Not Sorry” along with singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy. A music video for the collaboration hit YouTube this morning. It is the only official visual from DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album so far.