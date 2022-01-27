Cardi B Wants To Chat With Meghan Markle After Winning Defamation Lawsuit

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar is coming off a major court win. A federal jury found YouTuber Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Following her $4 million legal victory, Cardi B thanked her lawyers and fans for supporting her during the highly-publicized case. It now appears the Invasion of Privacy album creator wants to meet with a British royal family member.
“I need a chat with [Meghan] Markle,” tweeted Cardi B on Wednesday morning. That Twitter post garnered more than 4,000 retweets and more than 60,000 likes.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex won her own lawsuit for “misuse of private information” against Associated Newspapers Limited. The London-based company owns the Daily Mail, MailOnline, The Mail on Sunday, and other publications.
A United Kingdom court dismissed an appeal brought by ANL. Markle stated, “While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”
Tasha K is expected to appeal her loss against Cardi B as well. The controversial blogger posted a 12-minute video response on YouTube where she pushed a conspiracy theory about the court system being part of a “machine” attacking her First Amendment rights.
Prior to filing the lawsuit, Cardi B reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kebe after the UnWineWithTashaK host repeatedly posted unfounded and inaccurate information about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper online. According to individuals in the courtroom, Tasha K admitted under oath that she knew the defaming stories about Cardi on her show were untrue.