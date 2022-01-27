Cardi B Wants To Chat With Meghan Markle After Winning Defamation Lawsuit

Will the Bronx rapstress and the Duchess of Sussex meet up in the near future?

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar is coming off a major court win. A federal jury found YouTuber Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Following her $4 million legal victory, Cardi B thanked her lawyers and fans for supporting her during the highly-publicized case. It now appears the Invasion of Privacy album creator wants to meet with a British royal family member.

“I need a chat with [Meghan] Markle,” tweeted Cardi B on Wednesday morning. That Twitter post garnered more than 4,000 retweets and more than 60,000 likes.

I need a chat with Megan Markle. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 26, 2022

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex won her own lawsuit for “misuse of private information” against Associated Newspapers Limited. The London-based company owns the Daily Mail, MailOnline, The Mail on Sunday, and other publications.

A United Kingdom court dismissed an appeal brought by ANL. Markle stated, “While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”

Tasha K is expected to appeal her loss against Cardi B as well. The controversial blogger posted a 12-minute video response on YouTube where she pushed a conspiracy theory about the court system being part of a “machine” attacking her First Amendment rights.

Prior to filing the lawsuit, Cardi B reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kebe after the UnWineWithTashaK host repeatedly posted unfounded and inaccurate information about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper online. According to individuals in the courtroom, Tasha K admitted under oath that she knew the defaming stories about Cardi on her show were untrue.

Attorney Sara Matz who represents the rap superstar called blogger and defendant #TashaK as the first witness. Lawyer played a video to jury that showed the blogger calling #CardiB a prostitute but then admitted on direct she had no proof to those statements. — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) January 11, 2022

Bombshell testimony: #TashaK also admitted under direct examination that she knew what she reported about #CardiB using drugs, prostitution and her having herpes was probably untrue but she posted the video anyway to make money. — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) January 11, 2022

Attorney Matz showed a copy of a cease and desist letter screenshot that #TashaK posted to her IG page where she tells her followers that she would "wipe her ass" with the letter. Lawyer was attempting to show jury they gave the blogger lady a opportunity to remove it. — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) January 11, 2022

#CardiB legal team played a audio recording of #TashaK and celebrity blogger #LovelyTi where #TashaK admitted that she believed most of what her co-defendant Starmarie Jones was saying was probably a lie however she felt #CardiB can afford to pay for therapy. — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) January 12, 2022

On direct examination by #CardiB attorney Andrew Pequignot, he got #TashaK's husband #CheiknaKebe to admit that his wife lied under oath the previous day. "Is it true your wife lied when she said that there are several business under Kebe Studios? Answer: Yes — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) January 14, 2022

#CardiB attorney Sarah Matz asked #TashaK in front of the jury: "Is it a fact that you testified in your deposition that you thought it was funny to say #CardiB had HPV?" Answer: Yes — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) January 14, 2022

In another bizarre exchange with #TashaK attorney Sarah Matz her on direct examination "Isn't it true that you lied in your deposition when you provided a date when you put up a video defaming my client? Answer: I made up a date because you were being combative towards me? — Dennis Byron (@MrDennisByron) January 14, 2022