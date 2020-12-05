Cardi B Warns Offset, And Men Around The World Ahead Of Ashanti/Keyshia Cole Verzuz

(AllHipHop News)
The news that Ashanti and Keyshia Cole would be the next competitors to do a Verzuz battle has lit up the internet.
Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland revealed the two R&B songbirds will square off on Saturday, December 12th.
In addition to their solid catalogs of music, both ladies have deep connections to Hip-Hop. Keyshia Cole can boost early connections to MC Hammer and Tupac Shakur, while Ashanti was the star artist on Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc. Hip-Hop label.
And, they both have something in common with rap superstar Cardi B, who seemed to be the most excited to witness the epic battle between the two ladies.
All three of the superstars’ birthdays are just days apart. Cardi was born on October 11th, 1992, Ashanti”s birthday is on October 13th, 1980 while Keyshia came into the world on October 15th, 1981.
Wait a damn minute ?🧐Keyshia Cole & Ashanti are both Libras!?See I don’t mean to brag but I’m bragging💁🏽♀️I cant wait for this verzuz battle! It’s going to be sooo f##### good!!
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 5, 2020
Cardi B also issued a warning for the men around the world to be prepared to deal with their emotional women during the battle, including her husband Offset.
Warning to all you mans out there (including mine) be nice the day of the Ashanti VS Keyshia Verzuz battle.Its going to be a lot of singing with this face😒😒On you.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 4, 2020
Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will face off on December 12th at 8 PM ET.