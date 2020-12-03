EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Working Hard To Settle $10 Million Legal Beef Over Control Of Her Career

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Cardi B’s legal beef with her old manager could be a thing of the past, very soon.
According to sources, both sides are working hard at settling a $10 million battle over her amazingly successful career.
The war over her career started in April of 2018 when Klenord “Shaft” Raphael filed a $10 million lawsuit against Cardi. Shaft maintains he discovered and manager her.
But people in Cardi’s inner circle, including her husband Offset, felt Shaft was giving the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker the shaft and urged her to dump him as management.
“U better stop play acting like u don’t know u taking her s##t from her u a snake,” Offset supposedly texted to Shaft. “U can’t hide from me n##ga and u not bout to play my WIFE.”
Cardi also clapped back with a $30 million lawsuit of her own, claiming Shaft was exploiting her and also kept an “unreasonable and unconscionable portion of earnings.”
Thankfully, Cardi is almost through the legal wrangling with Shaft, and the lawsuit could be put to rest very soon, paving the way for the rap star to have another successful year.
Cardi is showing her boss status herself, by helping to “negotiate a term sheet that became the framework for the global settlement the parties are collectively working to finalize through multiple interconnected agreements,” a source close to the case revealed to AllHipHop.com.
The “WAP” hitmaker and her lawyers have exchanged hundreds of emails to resolve the lawsuit without any further litigation.
They are also working with the various music publishers who have an interest in her musical compositions, in addition to Atlantic Records, which has been withholding certain royalty payments to Cardi until the lawsuit is resolved.