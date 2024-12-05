Cardi B’s $3M In Monthly Spend: Debaucherous Lifestyle Or Smart Strategy?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B defended her financial decisions on X, claiming she spends $3 million monthly while turning down a $65 million tour deal.

Rapper Cardi B addressed fans’ questions about her recent collaboration with fast fashion brand Shein, defending her financial decisions and revealing that she can spend up to $3 million monthly.

The Hip-Hop star, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, posted a voice recording on X Wednesday that clarified her collaborations are far from a necessity.

“I want to let y’all know I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million—or half of $70 million—in my bank,” Cardi B asserted.

This response came after fans expressed surprise over her partnership with Shein, given her usual preference for high-end designer clothing.

The “I Like It” rapper used the platform to push back on the notion she relies on brand deals to stay afloat.

Instead, Cardi explained that her income streams allow a lavish lifestyle without compromising.

Cardi also shared screenshots from a conversation with a concert promoter in September as further proof of her financial power.

The exchange revealed an offer of $65 million for a potential tour, where she’d earn $1 million per show and collect half upfront just by signing the contract.

However, Cardi opted to forgo the deal, describing the decision as being due to her taking an “off year.”

The 32-year-old rapper and her husband, Offset, recently welcomed their third child, a daughter born in September.

Cardi hinted that family and strategic career planning were the reasons behind passing up such a lucrative opportunity.

“I don’t want to take tour deals until I announce my album because when I announce my album, I know they’re going to up it,” she said, highlighting her long-term career focus. “You have to move smart. You can’t act hungry when you’re not.”

Although she hasn’t released a full-length album since her debut “Invasion of Privacy” in 2018, Cardi’s influence and earning power remains unshaken.

Fans are awaiting her next project, as her comments suggest she’ll hold out for bigger paydays once her second album is announced.