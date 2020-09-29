Cardi B”s “WAP” Turning Into Lucrative Business 

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B has filed paperwork to trademark the title of her hit track “WAP” for several merchandising ventures.
According to TMZ, the documents, allowing the rapper to sell products including clothing, headwear, footwear, athletic bags, purses, and jewelry, were filed last week.
The star, who recorded the hit track with Megan Thee Stallion, has also requested trademarks for liquor, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, and mineral water.
This isn’t the first time Cardi has attempted to capitalize on the song’s success.
Last month she launched a line of “WAP” umbrellas and raincoats as part of a collection of water-resistant items.
The song became a record-breaking smash after the “Hustlers” star unveiled the controversial and raunchy video for the tune.