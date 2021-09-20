Cardi B’s “WAP” & “Up” Gets Multiple Mentions At The 2021 Emmy Awards

Celebs referenced the superstar’s two No. 1 singles throughout the show.

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar did not attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, but she was on the mind of several people who were present at the televised event.

Throughout the ceremony, celebrities mentioned two of Cardi B’s biggest hits – “Up” and “WAP.” For example, Emmy host Cedric the Entertainer made a link between “Up” and The Crown.

“As great as The Crown is, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy,” said Cedric The Entertainer when discussing Netflix’s historical drama about the British royal family.

He added, “[Prince] Charles, can’t dance. Who else gonna teach them how to TikTok? Baby Archie with the Queen like, ‘Come on Gammy. Once upon a time, I was born the Queen of England. When it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up and it’s stuck.’”

Anthony Anderson also shouted out Cardi. He appeared with Jimmy Kimmel in a comedy segment about plans for this year’s show to be the “Blackest Emmys Ever.”

The Black-ish star said, “We would’ve had speeches quoting our great poets like Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes, Cardi B. ‘WAP,’ Jimmy. ‘WAP,’ ‘WAP.’ ‘WAP.’”

While presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Seth Rogan also referred to Cardi B’s chart-topping single featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The Pineapple Express actor informed the world that his mother is a fan of the sex-positive collaboration.

“That was wild. That was truly insane. I was not expecting that. It’s like when I was listening to music with my mom and she knew all the words to ‘WAP,’” Seth Rogan told the audience.

“WAP” spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 2020. “Up” peaked in the pole position earlier this year. Cardi B currently has five Number Ones, the most for any female rapper in Hot 100 history.