EXCLUSIVE: Casanova Associate Pleading Guilty In RICO Case

A gang member associated with Casanova has pleaded guilty in a sweeping RICO case against the rapper and 17 other members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

A member of Casanova’s crew is about to plead guilty in the sweeping RICO case filed against members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

In December of 2020, the Feds charged Casanova and 17 other members of the gang with crimes ranging from murder and assaults, to gun trafficking and drug dealing.

One of the 18 members charged in the case against Gorilla Stone is a man named Stephen “Chino” Hugh. Prosecutors accused Hugh of orchestrating a July 20, 2020 shooting against rival gang members in New Rochelle.

The shooting happened at a busy intersection in the city as retaliation because Hugh was robbed by rival Crip gang members.

Police eventually seized Hugh’s cell phone and found damning evidence against the gang member. Just 30 minutes after the shooting, he texted one of his co-defendants the following message:

“Tell Ammo (defendant Ahmed Walker) it’s situated..I would never want to bring di[s]grace to the family you heard.”

Hugh continued to boast about the gunplay in the days after the shooting to co-defendant, Dezon “Blakk” Washington.

“Pushed the button last night.” And two days later, on July 22, Hugh told another individual: “I had to bang at some n##gas.”

As if the text messages were not enough evidence against Hugh, the Feds captured him discussing the shooting on wiretaps and recorded prison calls.

Hugh was charged with Racketeering Conspiracy, Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering, Possession and Discharge of a Firearm, Narcotics Conspiracy, Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Narcotics Conspiracy and Aiding and Abetting.

Gorilla Stone Member Stephen “Chino” Hugh Entering Into Guilty Plea

Hugh, who was facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, has decided not to roll the dice.

On July 15th, Hugh will stand before Judge Phillip Halpern at 3:30 p.m. and he will enter into a guilty plea.

Hugh must have realized that the severity of his crimes. The Feds are seeking out the stiffest sentences possible against the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

Just last week, the Feds revealed they plan to seek the death penalty against Brandon “Stacks” Soto. He is accused of participating in the September 21, 2020 murder of a 15-year-old named Jalani Jones in Poughkeepsie.

Casanova was busted on drug dealing and firearms charges. He spent 48 hours on the lam before ultimately surrendering on December 2, 2020.

Although Casanova managed to put together a $2.5 million offer for bond, a judge denied the offer and he remains incarcerated in the Westchester County Prison.

Casanova has pleaded not guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy, Narcotics Conspiracy, Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Narcotics Conspiracy and Aiding and Abetting.

“As you already know, I am fighting serious charges right now. I’m innocent, that’s #1,” Casanova said.

“2, I’ve been fighting my whole life, so I’ll get through this. Just understand how they can get you jammed up. If you don’t know nobody you ain’t got nothing to do with nothing and they still get you jammed up. Rappers we are targets. Be careful out there, watch who you associate with, watch who people bring you around. I’ll see yall soon, god willing,” the rapper added.

Casanova is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.