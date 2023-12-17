Casanova Claims Self-Defense Amid New Impending Stabbing Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Casanova is currently serving a 15-year sentence in prison.

Casanova could be facing additional prison time based on new charges he claims he could be facing this month. Earlier this week, Casanova shared a message with his fans on his Instagram Story, seemingly alluding to a recent violent altercation he was involved in. The Roc Nation signee, who’s currently in the middle of a 15-year sentence, claims he faces new charges in the state of New Jersey over an incident that should be considered self-defense.

“Early Christmas gift they jus charge me for a stabbing in New Jersey,” he wrote in part. “YOU CANT EEN DEFEND YOUR SELF THEY JUST WANT YOU TO LAYDOWN AND DIE. Back to court Friday.”

Casanova’s new message follows the recent news of his 188-month prison sentence being upheld by a federal judge. According to court documents reviewed by AllHipHop, the judge noted Casanova already got a sentence at the bottom of the sentencing range and has yet to serve 20 percent of it since requesting a sentence reduction after pleading guilty to robbery in 2020.

Casanova was sentenced in connection to both his involvement with a racketeering case targeting the Gorilla Stone gang along with a case stemming from an incident in which he snatched a cellphone from Niya Rucker, who was recording him at the diner. Rucker claimed that Casanova’s associates assaulted, choked, cut and broke her jaw while retrieving her phone to delete the footage.

Check out the post from Casanova below.