Casanova Associate Trap Smoke Takes Plea In RICO Case Against Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation

Another guy who was down with Casanova has decided to take a plea deal instead of going up against the Feds in a massive RICO case against the Gorilla Stone Nation!

Another associative Casanova and member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation will be heading to prison.

Jamal “Trap Smake” Austin was one of the 18 members of the gang to be charged in a sweeping RICO indictment in December of 2020.

Casanova, Trap Smoke, and 16 other Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation members were charged with numerous crimes, from drug dealing and gun running to assaults and murder.

According to the Feds, Trap Smoke was a large-scale cocaine/crack dealer who peddled synthetic drugs like K2.

Prosecutors said Trap Smoke was a vital member of the gang because he supplied crack to the Westchester-based members of Gorilla Stone.

The Feds intercepted phone calls and text messages between Trap Smoke and Naya “Baby” Austin, who was pegged as the Godmother of Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

In addition to discussing drugs, the pair were caught attempting to purchase guns as well.

The evidence against Trap Smoke was incriminating because he already has two prior convictions for illegal firearms possession. Trap Smoke is also currently on New York State parole for one of those firearms possession charges.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, Trap Smoke will enter a guilty plea on November 24th, 2020, at the courthouse in White Plains, New York.

Trap Smoke’s decision makes him the sixth Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation member to take a plea deal.

Trap Smoke faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and possibly life when he is formally sentenced.

Rapper Casanova is being held in the Westchester County Jail on two counts: intentionally manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana.

The Brooklyn rapper, born Caswell Senior, is also charged with possessing a firearm and furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.