Cash Out Indicted On Rape & Sex Trafficking Charges

Atlanta’s Cash Out faces multiple charges for allegedly running a criminal enterprise that coerced women into prostitution.

Atlanta rapper Cash Out has been accused of rape and luring women into prostitution.

According to multiple reports, Cash Out was indicted on 13 counts including rape, racketeering, sex trafficking and aggravated sodomy. Prosecutors say the former Epic Records artist used his Pyrex Music Group to coerce women into prostitution.

“The most troubling aspect of this case is that women have been victimized and brutalized within our community by people who had a chance to do something else with their lives,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

Cash Out, whose real name is John Michael Hakeem Gibson, allegedly led the criminal operation. The indictment also names “Mama Cash Out” Linda Smith a.k.a. Morenika Vinie, Kierra Danieele Adams, Tyrone Orlando Taylor and Demetrius Lamont Edwards as defendants.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Earnell Winfrey told Atlanta’s WSB-TV that authorities rescued two women from the prostitution ring.

“Some of these women are our most vulnerable women and he lured them in, let them believe that he cared about them and that he would take care of them, only to flip the script and then began to pimp them out,” Winfrey said.

Cash Out is currently in custody. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.