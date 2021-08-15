Cassidy Returns Fire At Tory Lanez With Brand New Diss Track “Plagiarism”

Cassidy just dropped a 7:21 diss aimed at rapper Tory Lanez as the pair continue to clash over claims the Canadian rapper has been stealing his rhymes!

The beef between Cassidy and Tory Lanez shows no signs of slowing down.

Earlier today (August 15) Cassidy dropped a second diss record aimed at the Canadian rapper titled “Plagiarism.”

The artwork for the single features a cartoon version of a bruised, battered, and balding Tory Lanez, who appears to be dazed and confused, presumably after attempting to battle Cassidy.

The cold war between the two rappers heated up once again in July, after Tory Lanez was accused of stealing bars from Cassidy during a freestyle on Funkmaster Flex’s show on Hot 97.

Cassidy had enough because it was the second time Tory stole some of his lines during an appearance on the radio station. Tory was also accused of the same thing in 2017.

The bar theft caused Cassidy to post a video montage of his rhymes, next to the lines Tory Lanez was accused of stealing.

Shortly afterward, Cassidy dropped his first diss track aimed at Tory Lanez titled “Perjury” for stealing his lines.

Tory Lanez initially replied with what looked to be an apology, claiming Cassidy was one of his influences.

“The first freestyle I shouted ya name out because you did inspire me. The second one I went on YOUR beat. S### is sad how you old n##### be mad at the young n##### for not showing love then when we do…we get responses like this,” Tory tweeted.

However, Tory Lanez shot back with a well-rounded diss calling out Cassidy titled “When Its Dark (E-NFT) 8-10-21′ Freestyle.”

So far, Tory Lanez has yet to reply to Cassidy’s latest diss track. But fans are buzzing about Cass’ latest salvo.

"I'm a winner, remember I was living check to check,

Now I'm getting the type chicken the connect collect"



I haven't even finished the song but Cassidy really just murdered @torylanez.#Cassidy #Plagiarism — Jinx (@RenegadeJinx) August 15, 2021

And the W goes to @torylanez. I just heard that #cassidy response and smh the entire 7mins.



Trash beat. Trash cadence. Trash delivery. Trash people around him that co-signed that trash ass effort. Trash engineering.



Just trash in general. — FliiWalker (@FliiWalker) August 15, 2021