Cassie Says Diddy’s Abuse Broke Her Down In Response To Viral Abuse Video

Cassie has come forward and broken her silence after a video of Diddy assaulting her went viral.

Years after video evidence captured a disturbing assault in a hotel hallway, Cassie Ventura has spoken out about her harrowing experience with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become,” Cassie stated, bringing attention to the severity of her past relationship with the Hip-Hop mogul.

CNN released the footage in 2016, revealing Diddy violently attacking Cassie, then his girlfriend, by grabbing her, throwing her to the ground, kicking her, dragging her, and hurling objects at her.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet,” said Cassie in her statement. “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now. But this is only the beginning.”

Cassie emphasized the profound impact of domestic violence, sharing, “With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously.”

Following the video’s release, Diddy issued an apology on Instagram, acknowledging his “inexcusable” behavior and taking “full responsibility” for the incident.

Diddy expressed being “disgusted” with himself and stated he had sought professional help.

However, Cassie’s attorney, Meredith Firetog, criticized his apology as “disingenuous” and self-centered.

Firetog noted that Diddy initially denied the allegations and accused victims of seeking financial gain.

In November 2023, Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, filed a civil lawsuit against the disgraced mogul under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

The lawsuit contained allegations of rape, physical abuse, and forced participation in unwanted sexual encounters with other men while Diddy watched, spanning their relationship from 2007 to 2018.

The lawsuit also claimed that he exerted control over Cassie’s life and ignored abuse she suffered from others in his inner circle.

The case was settled out of court a day after it was filed, with the settlement’s terms remaining undisclosed.

Diddy denied the allegations but wished Cassie well, while his lawyer asserted the settlement was not an admission of wrongdoing.

As a result, Cassie was a criticized by some people who thought she was simply going after money – until the video was released, forcing her critics to backtrack.

“My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” Cassie said.

Concluding her heartfelt message, Cassie expressed her gratitude and solidarity with other survivors.

“This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always.”