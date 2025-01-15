Cassie Ventura ”Thoroughly Enjoyed” Diddy’s “Freak Offs” Mogul’s Attorneys Argue 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s lawyers claim videos of the mogul’s “freak offs” show Cassie Ventura “thoroughly enjoyed herself,” during the events.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is fighting back against prosecutors’ claims regarding his “freak offs,” claiming the tapes show no evidence of abuse and in fact, “confirm Mr. Combs’s innocence” because they only show sexual activity among “consenting adults.”

In a new filing on Tuesday (January 14), Diddy’s attorneys claim they have reviewed nine videos of “so-called ‘freak off’ tapes” regarding a person referred to as “Victim-1,” clearly describing Cassie Ventura.

Furthermore, despite her lawsuit claims, Diddy’s lawyers argue Ventura apparently “thoroughly enjoyed herself,” in the videos.

“Contrary to what the government has led this Court and the public to believe, the so-called ‘Freak Offs’ were private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship,” defense attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos said.

Ventura sued Diddy for rape and years of abuse in her November 2023 lawsuit. She detailed the “freak offs,” alleging Diddy forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched. The suit claimed the drug-fueled events could last for days, and guests often need IV drips to recover.

Diddy’s Attorneys Argue Cassie Ventura Appeared “In Control”

However, Diddy’s lawyers paint a different picture of the “freak offs.”

“These videos unambiguously show that the person alleged in the indictment to be ‘Victim-1’ not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself,” the defense said. They also describe Ventura as “evidently happy, dominant and completely in control.”

Diddy’s defense team also says the tapes were not covertly recorded, stating, “There are no secret cameras, no orgies, no other celebrities involved, no underground tunnels, no minors, and not so much as a hint of coercion or violence.”

Diddy’s attorneys assert that the tapes contain no evidence of violence, coercion, threats, manipulation, drug use or excessive alcohol consumption.

“There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking,” the filing reads.

Diddy is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.