Cassie’s Lawyer Calls Out Diddy’s “Disingenuous” Defense Strategy Over CNN Footage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura has responded forcefully to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ controversial courtroom allegations over shocking CNN footage ahead of his highly anticipated May trial.

Cassie fired back Thursday at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ explosive allegation that original crucial surveillance footage aired by CNN had been destroyed and should not be allowed as evidence, intensifying the ongoing drama ahead of the rapper’s major trial in May.

The accusations came after previous allegations from his former girlfriend Cassie, who accused Diddy of physical abuse throughout their tumultuous relationship from 2007 to 2018.

In May 2024, CNN broadcasted footage allegedly showing Diddy violently attacking Cassie, causing widespread anger and forcing Diddy to issue a public apology in which he admitted to being high on drugs and hitting “rock bottom.”

“It’s not surprising Combs would make a disingenuous argument to exclude the disturbing video from being shown to the jury in the upcoming trial,” Wigdor bluntly told TMZ.

Diddy, currently locked up on federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution, has vehemently dismissed the accusations leveled against him as entirely false.

The video tells a much different story. Diddy was caught on video punching Cassie, dragging her like a rag doll, kicking her and throwing a vase at her head.

The video was widely expected to become a key part of the prosecution’s evidence against Diddy in his upcoming trial, scheduled to begin May 5.

Yet, on Thursday (March 13), Diddy’s legal team sensationally accused CNN of tampering with the footage and destroying the original surveillance recordings.

Diddy’s lawyer claims CNN sped up “the video to make it falsely appear that the actions in the video are taking place faster than they are. As a result, the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question,” his lawyer Marc Agnifilo told the judge.

His legal team hopes to cast doubt on the video’s authenticity and challenge its admissibility in court – even though Diddy admitted to the troubling behavior in an over-the-top apology on his Instagram account – before he lawyered up.

The disgraced mogul’s lawyers plan to lay out their argument in detail in an upcoming motion that will be filed.

Wigdor swiftly dismissed the allegations, saying Diddy was grasping at straws to mislead the court and prevent jurors from viewing damaging evidence.

“I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence… (and Combs) will be held accountable for his depravity,” Wigdor added.

Diddy maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.