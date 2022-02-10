Cause Of Death Revealed For ‘Friday’ Actor Anthony Johnson

Friday actor Anthony Johnson died of natural causes stemming from excessive alcohol use.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office listed his official cause of death as “chronic ethanol use.” An autopsy noted he died from multi-system organ failure at a hospital.

Anthony Johnson’s family told officials he drank alcohol on a regular basis. He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his death but didn’t have pneumonia.

The comedian passed away in September 2021. He was 55.

Anthony Johnson is survived by his wife Lexis and three children. His rep LyNea Bell issued a statement about his passing last year.

“The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again,” Bell said. “Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”

Anthony Johnson was best known for his role in the original Friday film. He portrayed Ezal in the classic comedy.

The late actor also appeared in movies such as House Party, Menace II Society and How to Be a Player. His television credits included Martin, Malcolm & Eddie and Moesha.