Ceaser Emanuel Thrown In Jail Over Animal Cruelty Charges

Reality star Ceaser Emanuel is finally paying for allegedly beating up his dog in a viral video that has resulted in his arrest!

“Black Ink” star Ceaser Emanuel is now locked up in county jail after turning himself in on Wednesday, July 20th, to face two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and one felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the reality star has been in hot water after a video was leaked with him behaving cruelly toward his pet. Days after the footage was leaked, VH1 fired him.

Ceaser Emanuel issued a statement to justify his actions, saying, “I know the footage that everybody seen, it looks crazy. Even me looking at it, it looks crazy. But it’s a moment in time I wish I could take back. I came home, my dogs is attacking each other.”

“And I don’t mean the regular, just play fighting. I mean they was going for each other’s necks, basically trying to kill each other,” Emanuel added. He continued, “I separated the dogs. Now, one of the dogs attacked me. What I did was open the garage door, try to deescalate it. But I was nervous. I’m not gonna tell you no lie. I was nervous and I was scared. So, at the end of the day, I was trying to back the dog down. I was honestly trying to scare him. At not one time was I trying to abuse this dog. All I was trying to do was get him back in his cage.”

The famed “Black Ink” boss attempted to defend what he did but conceded he went too far.

“I’m not gonna make no excuses for myself,” he said. ‘I should’ve behaved better. But that’s not me with being cruel to animals or anything like that. I’m not that. What I did was a mistake and that was just it.”

A representative for the City of South Fulton PD confirmed to TMZ that he was in their custody.