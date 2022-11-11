Celebrities, Fans, And The City Of Atlanta Say Goodbye To Takeoff

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap fans and celebrities gathered to pay their final respects to Atlanta rap star Takeoff, who was shot and killed at the young age of 28.

Rap fans and celebrities gathered at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, November 11th, to celebrate the life of Migos rapper Takeoff, 28.

The deceased became famous in the group with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset and were primarily raised in the same home in suburban Atlanta by Takeoff’s mother.

The rain came down on the morning of the memorial service, but fans, friends, and family hoped to bring light and love today through tribute. Outside of the venue was a billboard size portrait of the star, lit up like his personality.

#Takeoff’s funeral is happening right now at the Statefarm arena – 😥 still doesn’t feel real. pic.twitter.com/rWGQDhTCtt — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) November 11, 2022

Surprisingly, his image was not compromised by the unsavory weather.

Big-name celebrities performed heartwarming tributes, including Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams. Rap star Drake was also in attendance. and gave a nice speech for Offset.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot weeks ago while in Texas outside a Houston bowling alley.

Despite the high-profile nature of the murder, no arrests have been made.

Instead of flowers or gifts, the Ball family would like people to make donations to The Rocket Foundation, which was established in Takeoff’s honor and aims to prevent gun violence.