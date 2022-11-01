Celebrities React To News Of Takeoff’s Death

The Hip Hop world is in mourning once again. According to reports, Migos rapper Takeoff (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) died at the age of 28 following a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas.
Several news outlets ran stories about someone being shot on Tuesday morning in the city. Law enforcement officials confirmed Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were at the location of the incident.
Two other victims were apparently taken to local hospitals. Quavo was said to be unharmed, but that information about Takeoff’s groupmate/uncle is unconfirmed as of press time.
Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset formed the Atlanta-based rap trio known as Migos. The group released four studio albums, including 2015’s Yung Rich Nation and 2021’s Culture III.
As a solo act, Takeoff dropped The Last Rocket in 2018. He also aligned with Quavo for Only Built for Infinity Links which arrived on October 7, 2022. In addition, Quality Control Music heavily featured Migos on the label’s Control the Streets compilations.
There has been a rash of killings involving rappers over the last twelve months. The unfortunate growing list of recently deceased Hip Hop recording artists includes Young Dolph (36), Drakeo the Ruler (28), Snootie Wild (36), Trouble (34), JayDaYoungan (24), and PnB Rock (30).
Numerous celebrities began posting on social media about Takeoff’s reported passing. The Last Rocket album creator’s name became the top trending topic on Twitter as condolences poured in from around the world. Read a few of those reactions to the tragic news below.