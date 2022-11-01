Celebrities React To News Of Takeoff’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop world is in mourning once again. According to reports, Migos rapper Takeoff (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) died at the age of 28 following a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas.

Several news outlets ran stories about someone being shot on Tuesday morning in the city. Law enforcement officials confirmed Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were at the location of the incident.

Two other victims were apparently taken to local hospitals. Quavo was said to be unharmed, but that information about Takeoff’s groupmate/uncle is unconfirmed as of press time.

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset formed the Atlanta-based rap trio known as Migos. The group released four studio albums, including 2015’s Yung Rich Nation and 2021’s Culture III.

As a solo act, Takeoff dropped The Last Rocket in 2018. He also aligned with Quavo for Only Built for Infinity Links which arrived on October 7, 2022. In addition, Quality Control Music heavily featured Migos on the label’s Control the Streets compilations.

There has been a rash of killings involving rappers over the last twelve months. The unfortunate growing list of recently deceased Hip Hop recording artists includes Young Dolph (36), Drakeo the Ruler (28), Snootie Wild (36), Trouble (34), JayDaYoungan (24), and PnB Rock (30).

Numerous celebrities began posting on social media about Takeoff’s reported passing. The Last Rocket album creator’s name became the top trending topic on Twitter as condolences poured in from around the world. Read a few of those reactions to the tragic news below.

Nawfisde patna gone way to soon… we was just at magic and Kevin hart show together. This beyond unreal. 😞 #gwinnettLegend #take — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 1, 2022

My good brother @1YoungTakeoff you are loved.



The Universe will protect you on your journey beloved.



You spread love and kept chill at all times.



In your memory we will try to do the same. — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) November 1, 2022

Come the f### on man smmfh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 1, 2022

Takeoff was always the most regular coolest dude ..never saw him being anything but cool and friendly ..a lovely man



Rest easy …



Really tired of these moments happening so often — Real Late 2 Soon Come (@Rosenbergradio) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/lNqkkNzzAx — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 1, 2022

Ain’t no way..? 😡😢 R.I.P. TakeOFF 🕊 — Hi-Tek (@HiTek) November 1, 2022

There has to be more respect for life than this!!!

Value living to grow old. — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) November 1, 2022

I’m conceived the rap game is rigged they killed Takeoff and shot Quavo from Migos early this morning. It’s dirty out here real dirty smh Condolences to they family. — THE LOVE KING (@Raheem_DeVaughn) November 1, 2022

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Takeoff man 😢🙏🕊️ Despite being in the biggest hiphop group of this era, he stayed the same chill dude he was day 1. Takeoff always showed so much love to the world and had such great energy. Yet again, another hiphop icon gone way before their time. RIP my bro 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zjKm2XDdpM — DJ Skee (@djskee) November 1, 2022

hip hop culture is in a constant state of grieving yo … — Nitty Scott (@NittyScottMC) November 1, 2022

Rest in peace to takeoff I just spoke to him too … I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake. This s### just isn’t fair bro wtf — adin (@adinross) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff 🙏 — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. 💔 #gonetoosoon — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff 🙏🏼 — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 1, 2022

RIP TAKE , DAMN LIL BRO 😢🙏🏾💔👑💐 — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) November 1, 2022

this makes no sense. i’m heartbroken. @1YoungTakeoff gone at 28 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yEr7S53vmM — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) November 1, 2022

No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 1, 2022