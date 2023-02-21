Celebrity Daughters North West And Roe Cannon Take TikTok By Storm

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out Kanye and Nick’s daughter ham it up for social media!

Guess who seems to be best buds (well, at least for TikTok): North West, the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and Monroe Cannon, the eldest daughter of Nick Cannon and the only daughter of Mariah Carey.

The two have been kicking it and posting some of the cutest TikTok videos.

On Rihanna’s birthday, the two girls did a tribute with Roe rocking all red and lip-syncing to the Bajan baddy’s#### song, “Work.” In the background, North is seen in all white hamming it up, dancing her heart out.

“We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North,” the short clip was sweetly captioned.

In another clip, the two girls have made up a whole routine to a sped-up version of Roe’s mom’s#### 2009 song, “It’s a Wrap.” The friends are later joined in the footage by their moms.

Cleverly, whoever is running the social media captioned this video, “It’s a wrap! But never for us,” further creating the vibe that the world might see a little more from these two.

The world is used to seeing North West use social media to showcase her bubbly personality, but few have seen this side of Roe, twin sister of Morocco Cannon.

What do you think about these celebrity daughters linking up? Kinda cute, right?