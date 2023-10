Inbaal Honigman, who’s also a body language expert, says the Aussie was previously “secure and happy” but now appears “tense and cautious.”

A celebrity psychic claims Kanye West‘s new wife, Bianca Censori, is a “very different lady” after marrying the eccentric artist. Speaking to The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman, who’s also a body language expert, says Censori was “secure and happy” but now appears “tense and cautious.” West married Censori in December 2022, just a few weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Prior to their marriage, Censori sported long, brunette hair and didn’t wear the skimpy outfits she’s been criticized for donning in Italy.

These days, Censori wears her hair super short and blonde. Honigman analyzed several photos of her before and after marrying West and said her body language before she met West presented “a girl who is confident, happy with herself, secure and capable.”

She continued, “In pre-Kanye photos, we see Bianca standing tall to her full height, back straight, neck long and shoulders square. All those little elements gave her the image of a lady in charge of her own life, a decision maker. A frequent displayer of cleavage, the Australian architect gave the impression of being proud of her body, and proud of who she is. Recent photos of Bianca with her new husband show a very different lady. Often we now see her with her head slightly lowered, appearing cautious. Her neck bent forward a bit, and her shoulders raised, which shows tension.”

Honigman also noticed her eyes were in several photos, which “show that she’s questioning herself,” while her facial expressions “resemble a rabbit caught in the headlights, looking tentatively over her shoulder.” She concluded, Censori is “stressed.” Honigman also said Censori’s snaps from Italy, where she’s seen clutching a pillow are “very telling”.

“Instead of holding the cushion lightly, she clutches her fists in front of it in a tense, literally white-knuckle display,” she explained. “This shows that she’s anxious in that situation, and the frequency with which we now observe those signs, it would be fair to assume that she’s suffering with persistent anxiety due to living under stressful circumstances.”

In all fairness, Censori went from being a relatively unknown model to marrying one of the most famous rappers in the world in a matter of months. Coupled with his connections to the Kardashian family, West is constantly in the crosshairs of the paparazzi, meaning so is she. It’s possible she’s simply having a tough time adjusting to that level of celebrity.

Find a photo of Censori pre-Kanye West below.