Cesar Pina Says DJ Envy Had “Nothing To Do” With Alleged Real Estate Scam But Denies Envy’s A “Victim”

DJ Envy “was never in the room with me,” said his former business partner, denying the NYC DJ was involved in the alleged real estate scam.

DJ Envy’s former business partner, Cesar Pina, has spoken out in defense of The Breakfast Club host, claiming Envy had nothing to do with the alleged real estate scam and is only being targeted because he’s the “bigger name.”

Federal authorities arrested Pina and charged him with allegedly defrauding dozens of real estate investors. Many question whether DJ Envy was involved. However, the accused fraudster took to Instagram Live to deny the claims.

“DJ Envy was never in the room with me,” Pina told his followers. “DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people who are suing me. It f###### sucks, bro.”

He explained his fury “that all these people are bashing DJ Envy,” stating the radio presenter “is so successful in hip-hop, as far as a DJ, that people just don’t like him.”

Pina also said people are “being coerced to sue people affiliated with me just because they are a bigger name.” He added, “That’s the situation that breaks my heart. In all these lawsuits, these 20 lawsuits, DJ Envy was never in the room with me.”

Cesar Pina breaks his silence on his real estate scam allegations on IG live



"In all these lawsuits, DJ Envy was never in the room with me!" pic.twitter.com/2D0SvWsIoO — For Your Entertainment (@fyetertainment) October 25, 2023

Pina also addressed Envy’s lawyer’s argument that the DJ is also a victim of the real estate scam.

“I understand his attorney, his defense to DJ Envy is a victim. That’s the dumbest s### I ever heard in my life,” Pina said. “Me and him were partners in the real estate seminars. We are partners in a couple of real estate transactions. That’s it. He’s not a victim. He was my partner. He was an investor.” Check out the clip below and watch the live at the end of the page.

DJ Envy You are not a Victim! “Maury voice” pic.twitter.com/qXyqwvk5sj — Tony “The Closer” Robinson (@tonythecloser_) October 25, 2023