Chad OchoCinco Enters Battle Rap and Gets Top Tiers, DNA & Nu Jerzey Twork in First Match

By : / Categories : News / April 21, 2021

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has been acting like he wants to get that smoke. Over the last couple of months, he has been hinting on social media that he wanted to battle one of the URL’s top stars. …

Chad OchoCinco Enters Battle Rap and Gets Top Tiers, DNA & Nu Jerzey Twork in First Match Read More »

(AllHipHop News) 

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has been acting like he wants to get that smoke.

Over the last couple of months, he has been hinting on social media that he wanted to battle one of the URL’s top stars. He even tagged Nu Nu Nellz, the Princess of URL, on Twitter asking her to line up some opponents.

He tweeted, “@thenufilez_show Sis, tell Clips, Hollow, DNA, Lux & whoever else want smoke I’m in the lab & ready for 3 rounds this summer (the original s### talker)”

It didn’t take Nu Nu long before she responded by inviting one of the god-tier emcees to the exchange, “F*ck it @IamLoadedLux come outside real quick”

“Ain’t no ‘kome outside’ .. I’m already out here .. Where and when. What block am Pulling up 2 #luxoutside,” Lux flexed real quick.

The community responded!

Later he took to the social media platform again to shout more batters out.

“I just watched Twork vs Verb on YouTube on my flight, this battle rap sht is fcking amazing, now I’m locked in watching everything I can possibly find on the internet, this n%#a Twork delivery is meaningful & aggressive.”

Fans start to encourage him to watch other battles that they consider classics.

“Battle Rap > Sex”

 

When a fan asked him to play Warzone with him, he quickly shot that down.
“I’m not gaming anymore; I’m focusing on Battle Rap the remainder of the year until I make one of these cards in the URL”

Looks like battle rap has a new fan … but is he ready to get mixy? The culture will be the judge of that. Enters DNA: the athlete sat with the freestyle phenom on his Caffeine show, “Champagne with The Champ” to talk about his newfound love and his desire to hop in the ring.

“I come from a culture where I put ngas in a body bag,” Johnson said. “I’ve become fascinated by what y’all do and no disrespect, I wouldn’t want to come in acting like I can do that. I can’t talk sh*t, I can do that. But the way y’all put words together and dissect ngas … the sh*t is art.”

“I get chills just thinking about the first time I was able to see y’all battle.”

 

Despite saying that he didn’t think he could rock with him … what did he do when he got around DNA and Twork, just nine days later? The sh*t talker stepped to them with fury.

The two top-tiers reminded him that he is a superhero in football (2011 AFC Champion, 10,000 Receiving Yards Club member), but it is the battle rap arena they wear capes.

 

Do you think that we might get an Ocho Cinco battle?

Tags : chad johnson, Chad Ochocinco, DNA, Nu Jersey Twork, Smack, URL


Scroll to Top