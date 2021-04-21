Chad OchoCinco Enters Battle Rap and Gets Top Tiers, DNA & Nu Jerzey Twork in First Match

(AllHipHop News)
Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has been acting like he wants to get that smoke.
Over the last couple of months, he has been hinting on social media that he wanted to battle one of the URL’s top stars. He even tagged Nu Nu Nellz, the Princess of URL, on Twitter asking her to line up some opponents.
He tweeted, “@thenufilez_show Sis, tell Clips, Hollow, DNA, Lux & whoever else want smoke I’m in the lab & ready for 3 rounds this summer (the original s### talker)”
@THENUFILEZ_show Sis, tell Clips, Hollow, DNA, Lux & whoever else want smoke I’m in the lab & ready for 3 rounds this summer 🎙 (the original s### talker)
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 17, 2021
It didn’t take Nu Nu long before she responded by inviting one of the god-tier emcees to the exchange, “F*ck it @IamLoadedLux come outside real quick”
F### it @iAmLoadedLux come outside real quick
— nunu nellz URL princess (@THENUFILEZ_show) March 17, 2021
“Ain’t no ‘kome outside’ .. I’m already out here .. Where and when. What block am Pulling up 2 #luxoutside,” Lux flexed real quick.
The community responded!
— Haze (@BigHaze235) March 18, 2021
Oooohhhhhhh S### 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥
— #LongLiveDMX | 🥃 (@BattleRapTrap) March 17, 2021
Why you ain’t mention the West coast hittas @GeechiGotti @BDotTheGod @metaphormessiah @RumNitty
— Antoine (@AJohnsonHist) March 17, 2021
Naaaa now I NEED this
— MATTHEW M### (@maxicreem) March 17, 2021
So Chad don’t remember me but he wanna come to battle rap ??? 🤔 @ochocinco u sure
— 💃🏽THOT PEN 🖊💔 (@_YoshiG) March 19, 2021
Later he took to the social media platform again to shout more batters out.
“I just watched Twork vs Verb on YouTube on my flight, this battle rap sht is fcking amazing, now I’m locked in watching everything I can possibly find on the internet, this n%#a Twork delivery is meaningful & aggressive.”
I just watched Twork vs Verb on YouTube on my flight, this battle rap s### is f###### amazing, now I’m locked in watching everything i can possibly find on the internet, this n%#a Twork delivery is meaningful & aggressive 🦍
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 6, 2021
Fans start to encourage him to watch other battles that they consider classics.
“Battle Rap > Sex”
Battle Rap > Sex
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 6, 2021
When a fan asked him to play Warzone with him, he quickly shot that down.
“I’m not gaming anymore; I’m focusing on Battle Rap the remainder of the year until I make one of these cards in the URL”
I’m not gaming anymore, I’m focusing on Battle Rap the remainder of the year until i make one of these cards in the URL 🎤 https://t.co/cfFRPLqIP4
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 6, 2021
Looks like battle rap has a new fan … but is he ready to get mixy? The culture will be the judge of that. Enters DNA: the athlete sat with the freestyle phenom on his Caffeine show, “Champagne with The Champ” to talk about his newfound love and his desire to hop in the ring.
“I come from a culture where I put ngas in a body bag,” Johnson said. “I’ve become fascinated by what y’all do and no disrespect, I wouldn’t want to come in acting like I can do that. I can’t talk sh*t, I can do that. But the way y’all put words together and dissect ngas … the sh*t is art.”
“I get chills just thinking about the first time I was able to see y’all battle.”
Despite saying that he didn’t think he could rock with him … what did he do when he got around DNA and Twork, just nine days later? The sh*t talker stepped to them with fury.
The two top-tiers reminded him that he is a superhero in football (2011 AFC Champion, 10,000 Receiving Yards Club member), but it is the battle rap arena they wear capes.
Do you think that we might get an Ocho Cinco battle?