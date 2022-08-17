Chainsmokers Drew Taggart Claims T.I. Punched Him In The Face For Kissing Him On The Cheek 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Chainsmokers laughed off the encounter with T.I., with Drew saying “it was totally my fault,” for getting swept up in the vibe.

Hip-Hop artists have heavily embraced electronic music in 2022, with artists using house music samples in their recent hits and Drake dropping a whole album influenced by the genre.

Producers of electronic music and rappers are working together to create the latest hits, so it’s no surprise that T.I. recently linked with EDM DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers. However, their encounter took a left turn when Andrew “Drew” Taggart got caught up in the moment. He was lost in the “vibe” and got a little over-familiar, kissing the “Live Your Life” rapper.

The Chainsmokers shared a TikTok on Tuesday (Aug. 16) captioned “When meeting T.I. goes wrong,” documenting their exchange.

The video begins with The Chainsmokers and T.I. out on the town, vibing to the latest club anthems. The music then stops abruptly, and the scene switches to the duo on a car ride. “T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Drew Taggart admitted while fellow Chainsmoker Alex Pall laughed. “We were on a vibe and I gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” he added.

Drew then went on to explain that T.I. told him, “Don’t do that” before pushing him off. “He punched me in the face and I was like ‘okay, I’m sorry,’ and he was like ‘alright, cool we’re good’.”

Nonetheless, both Chainsmokers took the blow with good humor, laughing throughout the retelling. “T.I. is fully in the right here,” Drew continued. “I was feeling the vibes way too hard and I kissed T.I. on the cheek and he punched me in the face for it. It’s fully fine,” the Chainsmokers star concluded.

Chainsmokers Recall Encounter With T.I.

Check out the TikTok below.

Meanwhile, T.I. is busy experiencing rich people’s problems. “Ran outta gas in a RR🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video on Wednesday. “Who does that?!?! ME that’s WHO!!!!😂😂😂😂”