Chaka Khan Apologizes For ‘Greatest Singers List’ Comments After Shading Mariah Carey & Adele 

A recent interview with Chaka Khan went viral after the music icon dissed a number of her peers over their placement on a list of top singers.

Chaka Khan has apologized after sharing some less-than-kind remarks about the singing abilities of Mariah Carey and Adele.

The legendary singer claimed she didn’t mean to cause offense and said she was baited into making the remarks. Chaka Khan made the comments after being asked for her reaction to being ranked number 29 on Rolling Stone’s list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time earlier this year.

However, in a lengthy Instagram post, the iconic songstress expressed her regret and announced plans for a foundation to empower other artists.

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” Chaka Khan began. “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes’, ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.”

She then went on to state: “It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone.,” before offering her sincere apologies “to anyone that felt this way.”

Chaka Khan continued, “Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally. I have always been about empowering others and I started a foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon.”

The “Ain’t Nobody” hitmaker rounded out her post with a message of love. “Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change…and change begins within the heart. I love you all and God bless – Chaka,” she concluded. Check out her post below and listen to her comments at the end of the page.

Chaka Khan Says It Must be “Payola”

During her interview with Andrew Goldman for his The Originals podcast, which aired last week, Chaka Khan suggested that Mariah Carey’s placement at No. 5 on the controversial list must be “payola.”

She also scoffed at Adele landing at No. 22 and Mary J. Blige ranking at 25. “OK, I quit,” she declared. “These are blind b######! They are blind as a m############ bat! They need hearing aids… These must be the children of Helen Keller!” the 69-year-old continued.