Chaka Khan Done With Touring, Doesn’t Care About Her Legacy

Chaka Khan is done with touring to add more to her “rich-ass life.” Ain’t nobody like Chaka Khan! Read more!

Chaka Khan is done with touring. The “Ain’t Nobody” hitmaker confirmed that she intends to stop touring, although she will continue to perform live on select occasions

Elaborating on her decision, the 70-year-old explained that there is more to her life than music.

“Some people, that’s all they have, you know? I got this rich-ass life. I’ve got great-grandchildren I want to get to know better,” she stated. “So I will not do another tour. I’ll do dates, but it won’t look like a tour. They’ll be far enough apart that I can have time to sleep in between.”

When asked if she would ever retire, the singer joked about musicians who dip in and out of retirement. “Well, I might do that three or four times, like other b###### do,” she quipped.

Khan is next scheduled to perform in Los Angeles in January, and she has several shows lined up in the U.K. in June and July. Elsewhere in the interview, Chaka Khan ended her feud with Kanye West and claimed that she doesn’t “really care” about her musical legacy.

“I would hope that some of my s### has some longevity, but if it doesn’t, that’ll be because hopefully somebody better has come along,” she said. “I just hope that the art form doesn’t get so screwed up with stupid s### – kids today think that every instrument can be played on a keyboard. Instruments have to be introduced once again to these kids.”