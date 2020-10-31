Chaka Khan Planning A Brutally Honest Biopic

(AllHipHop News)
Chaka Khan will have “a lot of input” when it comes to her forthcoming biopic, insisting the movie will be “honest to a fault”.
The “Ain’t Nobody” hitmaker revealed earlier this year (20) that she was working on the project, following the successes of box office hits like Elton John’s “Rocketman” and Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Speaking on The Talk, Chaka confessed she’s “just happy that it’s going to happen while I’m still alive… hopefully.”
“I will be able to have a lot of input into the situations which I really do plan to do,” insisted the Through The Fire star. “I plan for it to be truthful, honest to a fault. It’s going to be a great, cathartic thing, you know, for me to do, and I’m looking forward to that.”
Amid the pandemic, she added: “At this point, we aren’t doing much in the way of making it happen, except collecting a lot of data, and pictures, and talking to people.”
When asked who would be her choice to take on the leading role, Chaka insisted: “My daughter (Indira). Period. She’s a spitting image, basically like mini-me… We look almost exactly alike. She’s a great singer… She’s the one.”