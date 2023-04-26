Chance The Rapper Announces ‘Acid Rap’ 10-Year Anniversary Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Back in 2013, Chance The Rapper released his breakout mixtape Acid Rap. The Midwestern recording artist will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of that classic project with a special event in his hometown.

This week saw Chance The Rapper announce his return to Chicago’s United Center for the first time since 2019 as part of the Acid Rap celebration. He will headline the Live Nation-produced “Acid Rap Ten-Year Anniversary Show” on August 19.

Fellow Chicago native Saba will join Chance in the venue home of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. Saba dropped the critically-acclaimed studio albums Care for Me in 2018 and Few Good Things in 2022.

In addition to the “Acid Rap Ten-Year Anniversary Show” in August, Chance The Rapper will offer special Acid Rap merchandise on April 30. The Voice reality show coach also announced the original format of the Acid Rap track “Juice” will be available on streaming services on that same date.

Acid Rap also hosts the singles “Cocoa Butter Kisses” with Vic Mensa and Twista as well as “Favorite Song” with Childish Gambino. Plus, the mixtape features Saba, BJ the Chicago Kid, Noname, Action Bronson, Ab-Soul, Lili K., and Nosaj Thing.

Following the success of Acid Rap, Chance The Rapper went on to release the Grammy-winning Coloring Book mixtape in 2016. The Big Day studio album arrived in 2019. The Black Star Line Festival co-founder’s next body of work, Star Line Gallery, is expected to drop later this year.

For artwork associated with Star Line Gallery, Chance collaborated with Gabonese artist Naïla Opiangah, Chicago-raised painter Nikko Washington, Chicago-raised filmmaker Troy Gueno, Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga, and Chicago-based visual artist Mía Lee.

Presale tickets and VIP packages for the “Acid Rap Ten-Year Anniversary Show” will be available beginning Wednesday, April 26 at 10 am local time. General tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 28 at 10 am local time at livenation.com.