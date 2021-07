Chance and his non-profit Social Works announced a new initiative to help deal with food insecurity in Chicago! Check it out!

This summer, Chicago native Chance the Rapper and his nonprofit Social Works will partner with educator and author Bri McLean to feed the minds and the bellies of the food insecure in his city.

The three-time GRAMMY award-winning artist announced the collaboration, one inspired by freedom fighters of the 70s, on social media.

He captioned his retweet of a @BlockClubCHI post, “We wanna build literacy and community through a new free breakfast program inspired by the Panthers. If u kno a family with young children in West Chatham, Englewood, North Lawndale or East Garfield Park send them my way! This programming and these materials are lifechanging!!”

Important facts for residents to know is that registration

https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/chicagoparkdistrict/activity/search/detail/385795?onlineSiteId=0&locale=en-US&from_original_cui=true is required for entrance into the Saturday program. The program will last for two and a half hours, 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Books are targeted to students ages 3-8, but the spots are limited (making speedy registration important. In addition to free breakfast and books, they will be offering free family portraits to the community.

The nonprofit’s IG gave more information, including the four dates and locations.

“A post promoting the four events on Instagram says, “Alright alright so you know our founder @chancetherapper LOVES the kids so he’s back at it with another program called “Books & Breakfast” in partnership with a good friend and incredible educator, Ms. Bri McLean!

Books & Breakfast provides culturally responsive early literacy programming and materials that support families and communities to build a love for reading in their youth ages 3-8. This program launches July 31st at various Chicago Park District branches throughout the city.”

Chance is not just calling for the community to come out but asking for people to volunteer to help. If people are interested, they should hit them up here or DM on IG.