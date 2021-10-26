Chance The Rapper Drops $2.3 Mil On New Crib

As the chart topper builds his family, he is also blessing them with a luxurious home to grow old in.

Chicago native Chance the Rapper has purchased a home for him and his ever-expanding family. The 28-year-old has just copped a beautiful mansion in the north suburban neighborhood Bannockburn for $2.3 million.

His new wife, Kirsten, and his two daughters Kensli and Marlie Grace will be moving into their new home, bringing some swag to the conservative area.

The house is perfect for them. It is five bedrooms and covers over 9,251-square-foot.

While you might be in awe of his new place, it is 1/3 less than what he paid for his previous home. He paid $3.7 million in 2018 for a condo that had only three bedrooms and was 4,500-square-foot.

Chance the Rapper

The house was built in 1996 and sits on 3.71 acres. Reports list other amenities that the home has, stating that it has “6½ bathrooms, six fireplaces, a great room with authentic Iowa barn beams and a kitchen that has a large center island, a marble baker’s counter, granite countertops, a Thermador range, two Thermador ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, two sinks, and two Miele dishwashers.”

The coolest thing is how he found out about the new place. His mom put him on to it.

According to the Chicago Tribune Lisa Thompson-Bennett, the “Family Matters” artist’s mother, presented the deal in her capacity as a real estate agent. She works for Crown Heights Realty. She actually did the deal for his last residence.