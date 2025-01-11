Chance The Rapper Ex-Wife Kirsten Agree To Co-Parent After Divorce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley have officially finalized their divorce, prioritizing co-parenting their two daughters after nine months of separation.

Chance the Rapper and his estranged wife, Kirsten Corley, have officially dissolved their marriage, wrapping up a nine-month-long separation that began when they first announced their breakup.

Legal documents filed in Cook County, Illinois, confirmed that the Grammy-winning artist, born Chancelor Bennett, and Corley have reached an agreement to finalize their split.

The filing states their relationship is “irretrievably broken,” with Corley acknowledging in court papers that the two have been living apart for more than six months.

Corley, who reviewed and approved the settlement, described the terms as a “fair and equitable resolution.”

However, specific details of the arrangement remain private.

The couple, who tied the knot in a scenic Newport Beach, California ceremony in 2019, share two daughters: Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5.

Declaring family as their priority, the pair reaffirmed their commitment to co-parenting in a joint statement when news of their separation broke earlier this year.

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” the statement read. “We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

Chance and Corley’s journey traces back to their childhoods, where they first met years before embarking on a romantic relationship.

The two reconnected as adults in 2012 during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, sparking a romance that would later lead to an engagement in 2018.

Despite the dissolution of their marriage, the former couple has placed their daughters’ well-being at the forefront, opting to move forward in a cooperative manner.

The court’s approval brings closure to their legal proceedings, ending their marriage but solidifying their roles as co-parents to Kensli and Marli.