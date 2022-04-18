In celebration of Resurrection Sunday and his birthday, Chance the Rapper did a holiday giveaway that provided 1,500 free meals to families in Chicago.

For his 29th birthday, he partnered with his non-profit, SocialWorks, to make his dream a reality on Saturday, April 16th.

He took to Instagram and wrote, “Happening now Chicago! Holiday Meal Giveaway 8560 S. Cottage Grove. 1,500 free meals for the community.”

In a video, the father of two showed footage of some little kids dancing as music blazed through the air while volunteers gave out the meals. Also, Chance’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor “Mint Chocolate Chance” was given away to those who came out.

In an interview with the Today show, he said, “I think it’s indirectly my faith” that inspired him to give.

Chance told Carson Daly about his motivation to do and act on his beliefs.

“I get a lot of my sense of understanding and kindness from my mom. And then my dad and his side of the family were all community organizers,” Chance the Rapper explained. ‘My great grandmother marched with [Dr. Martin Luther] King and organized. My grandmother worked for Harold Washington when he ran for mayor of Chicago.”

In another post on social media, he shared old personal photos of him and his mom, Lisa Bennett, and another one with him and his brother, Taylor Bennett. In the caption, he said, “He’s 29. Best gift u can get me is showing someone they’re a child of God today.”

The caption is timely as “Child of God” is Chance’s latest single.