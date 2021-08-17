Chance The Rapper, IDK & More React To Reports Of Pivot Gang’s Squeak Passing Away

Many Hip Hop fans and Chicago residents are in mourning right now. Reports came out overnight that Pivot Gang’s squeakPivot has died.
According to The Tribe, close friends of Squeak confirmed the deejay was killed in a shooting on Monday. Pitchfork also ran an article corroborating the news of the Pivot Gang in-house producer passing away.
Chicago-bred recording artist Chance The Rapper took to Twitter to offer his condolences. Chance tweeted, “God bless Squeak and [everyone] that loves him, Great man. 🕊️ .”
Chance The Rapper’s The Social Experiment groupmate, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, posted, “Ugh….Squeak…this is so f##### sad 😞. Sending love to the pivot crew and his whole fam. Devastated 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”
Fellow Chicago native Taylor Bennett wrote, “Wow RIP Squeak.” Maryland-raised musician IDK shared, “Prayers to Saba and the Pivot family. ❤️🙏🏾.”
Plus, Fake Shore Drive founder/Editor-In-Chief Andrew Barber tweeted, “Rest In Peace Squeak. Truly a great person. My love goes out to Pivot Gang, his friends, and family. 🙏🏻💔.”
Squeak, 26, was aligned with Chicago-based emcee Saba’s Pivot Gang. He was part of the Hip Hop collective’s production team which also consisted of daedaePIVOT and Daoud. Squeak’s older brother, Frsh Waters, is also a member of the crew.
Pivot Gang’s MFnMelo teamed up with Squeak to drop the 8-track collaborative EP En Route in June. Frsh Waters, Kobe Jxrdan, Rexx Life Raj, and the late DinnerWithJohn were listed as guest features on the project.
Saba’s cousin, John “DinnerWithJohn” Walt, was also a member of the Pivot Gang. Walt was fatally stabbed in 2017 at the age of 24.
Pivot Gang and The John Walt Foundation began hosting a yearly “John Walt Day” tribute concert in order to raise funds for mentorships and scholarships dedicated to young artists in Chicago.
AllHipHop.com has not independently confirmed squeakPivot’s passing. Updates will be provided as more details about his reported death emerge.