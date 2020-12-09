Chance The Rapper & Jeremih To Release ‘Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving’

(AllHipHop News)
Back in 2016 and 2017, Chicago natives Chance The Rapper and Jeremih teamed up to present the two-part Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama mixtape. The duo is ready to drop more tunes connected to that holiday compilation.
It’s FINALLY happening!! @Jeremih https://t.co/HhoXi4EohW pic.twitter.com/NfAj2qFKFo
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 8, 2020
Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving will arrive on all streaming platforms on December 11. Besides hosting tracks from volumes 1 and 2, The Gift That Keeps on Giving also features two new original songs – “The Return” and “Who’s To Say.”
The collaborative effort comes after Jeremih dealt with a serious weeks-long battle with COVID-19. He was eventually released from a local hospital on December 4 and is said to be getting stronger every day.
In preparation of The Gift That Keeps on Giving landing this week, Chance The Rapper published a music video for “Are U Live” on his YouTube channel on December 3. Jeremih and fellow Windy City representative Valee joined Chano for the visuals.
See the full tracklist for Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama The Gift That Keeps on Giving below:
- “The Return”
- “All the Way”
- “Snowed In”
- “Family For”
- “Held It Down”
- “Ms. Parker”
- “Joy”
- “Let it Snow”
- “Stranger at the Table”
- “One More Cry”
- “Are U Live” with Valee
- “Who’s To Say”