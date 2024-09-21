Chance The Rapper Talks Elevating Chicago Music Scene With G Herbo, Lil Durk & SocialWorks

Learn about Chance The Rapper’s plans to uplift the youth in Chicago through his SocialWorks organization, with the help of G Herbo and Lil Durk.

Chance The Rapper has a vivid vision for future events in conjunction with his SocialWorks youth organization in Chicago, and the plans involve some of the biggest artists to blow-up from The Windy City.

Chance recently provided a glimpse of what he foresees for his city on a sunny September day during a two-pronged outreach event that began near the iconic Wrigley Field. Ahead of his visit to an area magnet school associated with his non-profit, where the “No Problems” rapper handed out lunch and took photos with students who presented him with a hand-painted mural in his likeness, Chance The Rapper spoke with AllHipHop during a recent press conference after receiving a generous $100,000 donation to his SocialWorks from Raising Canes.

During the conversation, Chance The Rapper reflected on what he and his team envision for the future of Chicago’s live performance scene. When asked by AllHipHop about his ideal artist lineup for future SocialWorks events, Chance admitted he hadn’t previously considered collaborating with talent, specifically Chicago artists, as extensively as he could have.

“I think it could be any number of people,” Chance The Rapper explained. “I know so many people, that’s actually something that I don’t be thinking about enough. It’s just a lot of times I throw shows for SocialWorks where we’re the benefactor, but I perform and do that as a donation. And I think I often think of it as something that I’m supposed to take on alone, but I don’t really ever think about reaching out to all the artists.”

Chance specifically highlighted his peers G Herbo and Lil Durk, both of whom he says have expressed interest in working with SocialWorks.

“Herbo has always asked me how he could help with SocialWorks,” he said. “Durk [Lil Durk] has always asked me how he can help. There’s so many Chicago artists that want to help out.”

Chance also shared his passion for creating events that go beyond music, with hopes of utilizing historic venues like the Ramova Theater for more than just concerts.

“One of my dreams when I go into spaces that are like The Ramova, I would love to eventually see more comedy shows, possibly even theater or off-Broadway productions,” he said.

Chance’s dedication to giving back to Chicago has been evident since the launch of SocialWorks in 2016. The organization has funded numerous community initiatives, including donations to public schools, namely his new Chance School Fund, mental health support through My State of Mind, and creative events like the annual OpenMike nights for young local artists.

However, the goal of SocialWorks is rooted in an even deeper and more impactful mission that’s embedded in Chance The Rapper’s bloodline. In a recent post mourning the loss of his late auntie Carolyn Jenkins, Chance spoke about his family member’s inspiring commitment to the youth and enriching the city’s cultural scene — which served as the foundation of his SocialWorks program Kids of the Kindom.

“Carolyn Jenkins was a warrior for the youth, an advocate to all those left behind,” he wrote in the lengthy caption of the heartfelt tribute post. “Since I was young I watched her run (an illegal) daycare out of her house, legally adopt children from her block in need of guidance, and even take in adults who were sick, in need of a job or fresh out of jail.

“Complete strangers became her family and by extension a member of my family. I have so many cousins because of Auntie. This was the woman who built Kids of the Kingdom vacation bible school for over 30 years and tasked me with reviving it and adding other church campuses.”