Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Joseph Gordon-Levitt For Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’

The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon recruited four celebrities for episode two of That’s My Jam. Hip Hop performer Chance The Rapper partnered with The Dark Knight Rises actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt for the hour-long game show.

Chance The Rapper and Joseph Gordon-Levitt went against singer/actor Josh Groban and Grammy-winning vocalist Alessia Cara. All four entertainers took part in different segments such as “Slay It Don’t Spray It” on the Peacock program.

“Me and @chancetherapper. Partners. TONIGHT! This guy is a brilliant artist and a total sweetheart. When they told me he was on my team, I was like, sign me up. #ThatsMyJam,” tweeted Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Monday night.

Me and @chancetherapper. Partners. TONIGHT! This guy is a brilliant artist and a total sweetheart. When they told me he was on my team, I was like, sign me up. #ThatsMyJam @jimmyfallon @nbc at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/aIHd0mIbQz — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 4, 2022

Chance The Rapper sang Montell Jordan’s classic 1995 single “This Is How We Do It” as part of the “Slay It Don’t Spray It” challenge. If the contestant is able to correctly complete the karaoke-style contest, the opposing team gets sprayed in the face with water.

For the final round, all fours stars had to switch off singing “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. Video of Chance The Rapper performing a Country-Rock version of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” was also published on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s YouTube channel.

Each celebrity participant represented a charity of their choice. Chance The Rapper was competing for SocialWork. Joseph Gordon-Levitt was competing for Doctors Without Borders. Alessia Cara was competing for United Way of Canada. Josh Groban was competing for Find Your Light Foundation.

Photo credit: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC