Chance The Rapper Teases New Song With Vic Mensa

Chicago-bred rappers Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have gone through ups and downs as friends and colleagues. Following a falling out, the two emcees reunited on “Shelter” with Wyclef Jean in 2021.

Prior to that, Chance and Vic joined forces for songs such as “Family,” “Suitcase,” “Tweakin’,” and “Cocoa Butter Kisses.” The two 2014 XXL Freshman Class members also appeared together on tracks by Donnie Trumpet and Mick Jenkins.

It appears Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa will trade bars again on an upcoming track. Chance teased the possible collaboration with his SaveMoney brethren on Instagram.

Yesterday, a 43-second clip showed up on the @chancetherapper IG page with a caption that read, “Felt cute might delete later.” Listeners can hear Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper rhyming about “poor folks” and “George Washington,” respectively.

Chance The Rapper has been posting song snippets on social media for several weeks. Another IG video from February 17 featured Chance and Vic Mensa working on music in a studio.

Earlier this year, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa both uploaded photos and videos from their trip to Accra, Ghana. While in the African nation, the American emcees met with Ghanian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and local artists like Amaoka Boafo.

Chance The Rapper released his debut studio album, The Big Day, in 2019. His discography also includes 2012’s 10 Day mixtape, 2013’s Acid Rap mixtape, and 2016’s Grammy-winning Coloring Book mixtape.

Vic Mensa dropped The Autobiography album in 2017. The Roc Nation signee originally broke out with his 2013 self-released Innanetape mixtape. He later let loose 2016’s There’s Alot Going On and 2017’s The Manuscript EPs.