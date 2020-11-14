Chance The Rapper Thinks Michael Jackson Would Entertain Aliens From Space

(AllHipHop News)
Chance The Rapper has put together a playlist of Michael Jackson tracks to entertain aliens in the event of an invasion.
The star unveiled his collection of space-age jams, explaining he hopes the compilation will help other-worldly beings “understand music and humanity.”
“I compiled the list of songs I will play for the aliens to get them to understand music and humanity,” he tweeted.
The 22 set list includes “Man in the Mirror,” “Remember the Time,” and “I’ll Be There.”
As you asked, I compiled the list of songs I will play for the aliens to get them to understand music and humanity. https://t.co/vLLNzInjor pic.twitter.com/kjyBXF4Nz2
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 12, 2020