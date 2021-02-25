Chance The Rapper To Interview Kenan Thompson At SXSW

(AllHipHop News)
Chance The Rapper is set to interview comedian Kenan Thompson about the actor’s life and career for the South By Southwest festival.
The hip-hop star will sit down with Thompson as part of the virtual event’s series of talks, while rocker Mick Fleetwood has also been added to the line-up of speakers.
The Fleetwood Mac musician will connect with TikTok’s global head of music, Ole Obermann, to discuss the way technology is shaping trends in the industry and in pop culture in the wake of the popularity of the band’s 1977 hit “Dreams.”
The tune went viral last year after a superfan filmed himself miming to the track as he skateboarded down a road while drinking cranberry juice from a bottle.
Rap superproducers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will also speak at SXSW to reflect on the huge success of their Verzuz music battle series with Instagram’s music partnerships chief Fadia Kader.
Other notable figures recruited for the 2021 festival include Matthew McConaughey, Taraji P. Henson, Barry Jenkins, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, The Chainsmokers, and Sir Richard Branson, while country music legend Willie Nelson will serve as keynote speaker at the Austin, Texas event.
SXSW will take place from 16 to 20 March. For more information, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/.