Chance The Rapper’s Wife Sends Subliminal After Rapper Caught Freaking Off At Carnival

Kirsten Corley-Bennett, the wife of Chance the Rapper, posted a Maya Angelou quote after her husband’s Carnival antics went viral.

Chance the Rapper’s wife Kirsten Corley-Bennett spoke out for the first time since her husband went viral for his racy dancing at Carnival.

Corley-Bennett shared a quote from the late Maya Angelou via Instagram on Wednesday (April 26). Chance the Rapper’s wife said she hoped “we all choose to grow up” one day in the post’s caption.

“Most people don’t grow up,” Angelou said. “It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it. They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they marry, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older. But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe more, to succeed.”

Angelou’s quote comes from an interview in the Paris Review. Corley-Bennett’s cryptic post can be seen as a jab at her husband or the online reaction to Chance the Rapper’s antics.

Earlier this month, Chance the Rapper was accused of cheating on his wife after fans saw his risqué dance with another woman. His defenders called it part of Carnival culture.

Watch the video that sparked the debate on social media below.