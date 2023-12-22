T.I.’s Spreads Cheer With Harris Community Works’ 8th Annual Holiday Caravan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T.I. continues to do amazing work through his Us or Else non-profit. This time he spreads a lot of holiday cheer.

T.I.‘s nonprofit organization Us or Else forges ahead with generosity and community spirit as the Harris Community Works held its 8th Annual Holiday Caravan this past week.

The award-winning multi-hyphenate-turned-philanthropist personally stepped out to give out gifts and also give wisdom to attendees, demonstrating his commitment to his community.

“When you’ve been blessed as I am, it’s important to give back to those who may need a little extra assistance. I look forward to these events every year and will continue to serve my community as long as I’m able to,” T.I. stated.

The week-long caravan commenced on December 13 (Wednesday), at the DTLR at Camp Creek Marketplace in Atlanta. Mentees from the Next Level Boys Academy diversion program were allowed to shop for clothing. Gary Davis, Founder and CEO of the Academy said, “For many, this is their Christmas. T.I. and Harris Community Works have been longtime supporters of us, and we appreciate all they have done and continue to do for us.”

In addition to their shopping sprees, the young men received Hawks drawstring bags and tickets to a Skyhawks game, courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks.

The caravan continued its mission on December 15 (Friday), at My Sister’s House, a shelter for homeless women and families affiliated with the Atlanta Mission. This organization not only offers food and shelter but also programs to help families transition into their own homes.

Katrina Dangsm, Director of Program Support Services at the Atlanta Mission, expressed gratitude for the support, stating, “When we have community partners like Harris Community Works come in and give Christmas gifts, it allows our children to feel safe and dream child-sized dreams.”

T.I. and his wife Tameka received a positive welcome. They also had breakout sessions for teens and mothers. T.I. shared words of wisdom with the teens about the challenges they face. Tameka and Congresswoman Nikema Williams addressed the mothers about the trials of being working parents and how to overcome adversity. The women were surprised with Visa gift cards.

The caravan’s last stop on the same day was the graduation ceremony for students in the Project Pinnacle Diversion Program. T.I. personally handed out diplomas to the graduates and delivered an inspirational speech about resilience and giving back. This program provides first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders with an alternative to a prison sentence, focusing on anger management, life skills, and a supportive network for their future. Judge Asha Jackson, Founder of Project Pinnacle, praised the graduates, stating, “These amazing young men and women are ready to embrace all their life goals while leaving the criminal justice system behind.”

See more from Harris Community Works (HCW) below.