Did somebody call a doctor?

In a moment of extreme deserved pride, radio host and media mogul Charlamagne the God revealed that he received an honorary doctorate from his mother’s alma mater, Southern Carolina State University.

The influencer gave remarks to the graduating class and it turned into a moment of tremendous exaltation.

He captioned on his Instagram, “THANK YOU GOD FOR BEING THE BEST KNOWER AND PLANNER. Mothers Day Weekend and My Mom just got to witness a man you can now call Dr. Lenard Larry Mckelvey give the commencement speech at her alma mater @scstate1896 you can call me Dr. Lenard, Dr. Charla, however you want to do it just know with this honorary doctorate you shall forever call me DOCTOR!!!!!!! Thank You South Carolina State for the honor!!! My mother is proud and my ancestors are pleased!!!! Congrats to all the 2020 and 2021 Graduates of SC STATE UNIVERSITY!!! 🙏🏿✊🏾🖤”

Indeed this is an accomplishment.

His troubled teenage years proved a struggle as the streets were calling his name and he answered the call … several times.

However, his parents supported him and helped him earn his high school diploma from Berkeley High School by encouraging him to go to night school.

That seems like years ago.

Now, The New York Times best-selling author has been inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame, has penned two books “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” and “Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me” and he has become renowned podcaster.

In 2020, he also launched Black Effect Podcast Network in partnership with iHeartMedia.

A staunch advocate for mental health and wellness awareness, everyone hopes that his newly decorated doctorate will be used to help others.