Charlamagne Tha God Calls Angela Yee “Irreplaceable” As Breakfast Club Co-Host Search Fizzles

Angela Lee left The Breakfast Club in 2022, resulting in Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy sharing the radio with rotating guest hosts.

Charlamagne Tha God acknowledged he’s searching for answers about The Breakfast Club’s future on the popular radio show. Charlagmane and co-host DJ Envy wondered why no one was hired to be their permanent co-host more than a year after Angela Lee left the show.

“You know what I’m so confused by?” Charlamagne said. “We spent all last year rotating guest co-hosts, and I thought we were rotating guest co-hosts before we let God decide who was supposed to be in here. Now, it’s 2024. What happened? Did we just say F it, there’s not going to be another co-host? I can’t take talking to [Envy].”

Envy admitted he thought the process would not take so long.

“At first, it was gonna be a couple of months, right?” Envy said.

Charlamagne responded, “No, it was never gonna be a couple of months. That was y’all’s idea. I always said a year.”

Charlamagne praised Yee as he continued discussing the slow-moving process to find a new co-host. He questioned if there were actual plans to bring in a co-host or if the show would simply continue with him and Envy.

“I said it’s gonna take at least a year,” he said. “‘Cause Angela Yee, what I always say, she’s irreplaceable. So, the person coming here is not replacing someone—if there’s somebody coming here. That’s my whole point of having this conversation. What the hell happened?”

He added, “This is why I’m confused. I don’t know what the hell’s happening, if anything is happening at all.”

Comedian Jess Hilarious, who guest hosted the Breakfast Club on multiple occasions, claimed she secured the co-hosting gig in December. But Charlamagne and Envy’s comments cast doubt on her supposed hiring unless they were trolling their audience and knew she was joining their staff soon.