Charlamagne Tha God Claims 6ix9ine Could Beat Eminem In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Do you think Tekashi has more recognizable hits than Slim Shady?

The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God is known to provide newsworthy hot takes about Hip Hop culture. The man born Lenard McKelvey may have shared one of his most controversial opinions to date.

On a recent episode of his The Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne Tha God and co-host Andrew Schulz had a discussion about potential opponents for a hypothetical Verzuz with Eminem. CTG argued the Detroit emcee would take an L in any matchup.

“Em gets washed in any Verzuz. Y’all gonna stop this,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “Any. Em don’t have the songs like that. Em can rap and we like Em as a rapper.”

When Andrew Schulz asked if internet troll-turned-cooperating government witness Tekashi 6ix9ine could defeat Eminem as a possible Verzuz challenger, Charlamagne responded, “Depending on the generation.” Schulz replied, “You are a crazy m########### right now.”

Charlamagne Tha God went on to say that Eminem’s catalog does not have anything “that slaps” with a younger generation such as 6ix9ine’s “Gummo” track. The 43-year-old media personality mentioned Future and Young Thug would “wash” Em as well.

Charlamagne Tha God says Eminem would lose to 6ix9ine in a Verzuz. He also says Future and Young Thug would WASH Eminem.👀 pic.twitter.com/0uncsbzLpY — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 12, 2021

Verzuz has been presented as a friendly 20-song, hits-for-hits faceoff with two acts showcasing some of the most successful and most well-known songs from their respective discographies. Recent events featured “Bow Wow vs Soulja Boy” and “The Lox vs Dipset.”

Since the start of his career in the 1990s, Eminem has scored over 90 entries on Billboard‘s weekly Hot 100 chart which ranks the most popular songs in America. He has five Number Ones including “Lose Yourself” and “Not Afraid” as well as the Rihanna-assisted “Love the Way You Lie” and “The Monster.”

In contrast, 6ix9ine has 19 songs that have charted on the Hot 100. The rainbow-haired rapper has one career Number One – “Trollz” with Nicki Minaj. Only three of 6ix9ine’s records have reached the Top 10 region. Eminem has 22 Top Tenners.

This is not the first time Charlamagne Tha God’s comments about 6ix9ine have gone viral on the internet. At one point, CTG told his Brilliant Idiots audience that he would perform oral sex on Tekashi if the Dummy Boy album creator was somehow able to beat his racketeering case. 6ix9ine pled guilty to federal charges, and he was sentenced to two years in prison before being released early due to COVID-19 concerns.